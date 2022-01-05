Bangkok governor worried Omicron infections will rise, BMA prepares for new wave

Precisely 25,345 beds have been reserved for patients in main hospitals, field hospitals, and hospitels, according to the Public Health Ministry’s Department of Medical Services.

Additionally, the BMA has prepared 40 community isolation sites with a capacity of 5,066 beds to treat Omicron cases.

The BMA, concerned about the current wave of Covid-19, has urged related organisations to closely monitor the spread of the new variant and asked the agencies to implement strict measures, especially after the New Year holidays.

City hall has also advised Bangkokians to get fully vaccinated to stay safe from infection or death.