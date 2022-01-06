Cool to cold weather in the North and Northeast, isolated rains in the lower South

Mountaintops in the North and the Northeast are cold to very cold with temperature ranging from 6 to 15 °C.

The Department also mentioned that the weak northeast monsoon prevails across the Gulf of Thailand and the South and will bring isolated rains to the lower South.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool to cold weather with fog in the morning; temperature lows of 15-19 degrees and highs of 30-34 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 6-15 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool to cold weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 15-19 degrees and highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 10-15 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 20-22 degrees, highs of 33-34 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather in the morning; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees, highs of 33-34 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and 1-2 meters high offshore.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 31-32 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters high during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 32-33 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and over a meter high offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Partly cloudy with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department