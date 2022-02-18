Fri, February 18, 2022

Thailand launches campaign against rampant online streaming theft

Published: Feb 18, 2022

Thailand is working with other Apec member countries over copyright protection of online content, in the face of streaming-service hacking and other infringements, Department of Intellectual Property director-general Vuttikrai Leewiraphan said on Friday.

New Ratchaburi rail bridge to be ready in September

Published: Feb 18, 2022

The construction of Thailand's first 421-kilometre extradosed railway bridge, which would be a new landmark in Ratchaburi province, is expected to be completed in September this year, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) said.

Bang Rak Hospital becomes one-stop sex health service, wellness centre

Published: Feb 18, 2022

Bang Rak Hospital, which specialises in sexually transmitted infections (STIs), has been upgraded to a medical centre for providing one-stop services for sex-related health and wellness problems.

Amnesty International Thailand defiant over push for expulsion

Published: Feb 18, 2022

Amnesty International warned of a clampdown on civil society and said it would continue to uphold human rights in Thailand, despite a 1.2-million signature petition calling for its expulsion from the country.

No plan to evacuate Indians from Ukraine: India’s Ministry of External Affairs

Published: Feb 18, 2022

A spokesperson also said Indian carriers were being encouraged to operate chartered flights between India and Ukraine.

Thai agricultural products enjoying export growth spurt

Published: Feb 18, 2022

Thailand’s agricultural product exports grew 17 per cent last year despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the Office of Agricultural Economics said.

AirAsia chief urges govt to cut landing, parking fees, scrap 2nd PCR test

Published: Feb 18, 2022

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Friday agreed to present AirAsia’s proposal to reduce landing and parking fees to Cabinet in a bid to help airline operators recover from Covid-19 impacts.

Cute kids' passion for winter sports

Published: Feb 18, 2022

JFCCT urges Prayut to take 2 steps to keep Thailand competitive

Published: Feb 18, 2022

Foreign businesses in Thailand have called on the government to push for digital transformation and economic modernisation this year if it wants to maintain the country’s competitiveness in the global market.

Treatment of severe Covid symptoms still free after March 1: Anutin

Published: Feb 18, 2022

Covid-19 will be taken off the emergency treatment list on March 1 to maintain the stability of the Thai public health system, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Thursday.

Bangkok camp sealed after 288 workers test positive

Published: Feb 18, 2022

A construction camp in Bangkok’s Lak Si district has been sealed after 288 workers there tested positive for Covid-19.

Guinness recognizes wombat in Ikeda as oldest in captivity

Published: Feb 18, 2022

Wain, one of four wombats at the Satsukiyama Zoo, is at least 32 years old, equivalent to being about 100 in human years. The male marsupial was rescued from the wild after his mother died in a motor accident in Tasmania, Australia.

PTT to pay dividend of Bt2 per share after 2021 profit surge

Published: Feb 18, 2022

PTT approved a dividend payment worth 57.12 billion baht or 2 baht per share on Thursday. The move came after the company recorded a net profit of 108.36 billion baht in 2021, up 70.59 billion baht or over 100 per cent on the 37.76 billion baht in 2020.

Market demand fails to energise Cambodia’s bird’s nest market

Published: Feb 18, 2022

Reasons cited include the inability to officially export bird’s nests to China and a lack of investment capital from interested parties.

Scrap second PCR test to save high season: Thai tourism associations

Published: Feb 18, 2022

Twenty tourist associations led by Phuket have called on the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to ease screening of foreign visitors from late February in time for the holiday season.

Let’s check out the Siam-Tai-Tien-Kong Lantern Festival 2022

Published: Feb 18, 2022

Russia expels U.S. deputy chief of mission in retaliation

Published: Feb 18, 2022

Bart Gorman, the deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, has been expelled from Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed on Thursday.

Chiang Mai imposes ‘circuit-breaker’ for 7 days to curb rising infections

Published: Feb 18, 2022

Chiang Mai will impose a circuit-breaker next week in a bid to halt rising Covid-19 infections in the northern province.

Baht rises to 7-month high

Published: Feb 18, 2022

The baht opened at 32.14 to the US dollar on Friday, strengthening from Thursday’s close of 32.18 to its highest level in seven months.

Leicester City to erect statue of Vichai at King Power Stadium

Published: Feb 18, 2022

A statue of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha will be unveiled at King Power Stadium this April to honour the late Leicester City chairman.

Diesel excise tax cut for 3 months from today, benzine measure in pipeline

Published: Feb 18, 2022

The excise tax on diesel fuel will be reduced by 3 baht for the next three months from today, according to a ministerial regulation published in the Royal Gazette on Thursday. The cut will be imposed until May 20.

Russia-Ukraine tensions expected to pressure SET

Published: Feb 18, 2022

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index was expected to fall to the support level between 1,700 and 1,705 points on Friday due to tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Krungsri Securities said.

Samsung to make additional investment in Thai Nguyen

Published: Feb 18, 2022

A subsidiary of electronic giants Samsung has been given the greenlight to further invest US$920 million in an electro-mechanic plant in northern Viet Nam.

Korea a ‘stable’ investment destination with little COVID-19 impact: Moon

Published: Feb 18, 2022

Korea attracted $29.5b in investments, the largest ever, last year

