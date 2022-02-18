Published: Feb 18, 2022
Thailand is working with other Apec member countries over copyright protection of online content, in the face of streaming-service hacking and other infringements, Department of Intellectual Property director-general Vuttikrai Leewiraphan said on Friday.
The construction of Thailand's first 421-kilometre extradosed railway bridge, which would be a new landmark in Ratchaburi province, is expected to be completed in September this year, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) said.
Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Friday agreed to present AirAsia’s proposal to reduce landing and parking fees to Cabinet in a bid to help airline operators recover from Covid-19 impacts.
Wain, one of four wombats at the Satsukiyama Zoo, is at least 32 years old, equivalent to being about 100 in human years. The male marsupial was rescued from the wild after his mother died in a motor accident in Tasmania, Australia.
PTT approved a dividend payment worth 57.12 billion baht or 2 baht per share on Thursday. The move came after the company recorded a net profit of 108.36 billion baht in 2021, up 70.59 billion baht or over 100 per cent on the 37.76 billion baht in 2020.
The excise tax on diesel fuel will be reduced by 3 baht for the next three months from today, according to a ministerial regulation published in the Royal Gazette on Thursday. The cut will be imposed until May 20.