Sat, January 22, 2022

in-focus

CCSA keeps ‘blue-zone’ tourism areas untouched

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced on Friday that eight destinations will continue being part of the “blue zone” or tourism-pilot area.

All businesses and activities in blue zone areas can be run along the “new normal”. These include all shopping malls, convenience stores, markets, cinemas, etc. Restaurants and eateries can also open as per normal and also serve booze until 9pm, while meetings, fairs and events can be held with no limitations.

The eight provinces are:

  • Bangkok
  • Kanchanaburi
  • Krabi
  • Chonburi
  • Nonthaburi
  • Pathum Thani
  • Phang Nga
  • Phuket

These eight provinces along with blue zone districts in 18 provinces that fall under the “controlled” orange zone will be regulated along the lines of green-zone provinces.

The 18 provinces are:

  • Khon Kaen
  • Chanthaburi
  • Chiang Rai
  • Chiang Mai
  • Trat
  • Nakhon Ratchasima
  • Buri Ram
  • Prachuap Khiri Khan
  • Ayutthaya
  • Phetchaburi
  • Ranong
  • Rayong
  • Loei
  • Samut Prakan
  • Surat Thani
  • Surin
  • Nong Khai
  • Udon Thani

The CCSA has indefinitely postponed the opening of an additional six provinces under the blue zone, namely Trat (Khlong Yai), Sa Kaew (Muang and Aranyaprathet), Mukdahan (Muang district), Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom and Ubon Ratchathani (Muang and Sirindhorn).

Published : January 08, 2022

By : THE NATION

