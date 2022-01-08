CCSA keeps ‘blue-zone’ tourism areas untouched

All businesses and activities in blue zone areas can be run along the “new normal”. These include all shopping malls, convenience stores, markets, cinemas, etc. Restaurants and eateries can also open as per normal and also serve booze until 9pm, while meetings, fairs and events can be held with no limitations.
The eight provinces are:
These eight provinces along with blue zone districts in 18 provinces that fall under the “controlled” orange zone will be regulated along the lines of green-zone provinces.
The 18 provinces are:
Related News
The latest on travelling to Thailand
Curfew in Ubon Ratchathani to curb contagion
6 Covid-positive foreigners missing in Koh Chang
The CCSA has indefinitely postponed the opening of an additional six provinces under the blue zone, namely Trat (Khlong Yai), Sa Kaew (Muang and Aranyaprathet), Mukdahan (Muang district), Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom and Ubon Ratchathani (Muang and Sirindhorn).
Published : January 08, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022