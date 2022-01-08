Omicron may spell pandemic’s end, predicts doctor

In a Facebook post, Dr Manoon Leechawengongs pointed out that the Omicron variant has mutated significantly from the original coronavirus and its impact is far milder.

“Omicron is proof of a virus’ nature, in that it adapts itself by producing milder symptoms so it does not kill the host and can live inside them for as long as it can,” he said. “Sooner or later, most people will be infected with the Omicron variant regardless of their ethnicity, sex or age.

“Dr Wasan [Chantrathit, chief of Ramathibodi Hospital’s Centre for Medical Genomics] and I agree that as more people get vaccinated against Covid-19, we will achieve herd immunity against the virus, causing the pandemic to come to an end this year,” Manoon said.

“Thanks to Omicron, Covid-19 will eventually become an endemic infection, with young children getting it every year.”