Chiang Mai shuts 23 restaurants after 152 customers test positive

Health officials urged visitors to any of the restaurants to get tested immediately and isolate at home for 7 days even if the result is negative.

All staff including musicians will be ATK tested every three days during the closure. Restaurant owners failing to comply face a fine of up to 100,000 baht and/or one year in prison.

Chiang Mai recorded 298 new infections on Friday, 152 of whom were customers of local restaurants. Local hospitals are treating 1,315 Covid-19 cases, while 672 are in community isolation and 503 people are isolating at home.