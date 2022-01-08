Sat, January 22, 2022

in-focus

Chiang Mai shuts 23 restaurants after 152 customers test positive

Chiang Mai’s governor on Friday ordered 23 restaurants in Muang district to shut down for between 3 and 14 days after customers sparked Covid-19 cluster outbreaks. All the establishments served alcohol.

Health officials urged visitors to any of the restaurants to get tested immediately and isolate at home for 7 days even if the result is negative.

All staff including musicians will be ATK tested every three days during the closure. Restaurant owners failing to comply face a fine of up to 100,000 baht and/or one year in prison.

Chiang Mai recorded 298 new infections on Friday, 152 of whom were customers of local restaurants. Local hospitals are treating 1,315 Covid-19 cases, while 672 are in community isolation and 503 people are isolating at home.

Restaurants shut until January 20:

- Living Machine, Suthep sub-district

- Zoe In Yellow, Sriphum

- Hom Bar, Patan

- Thachang Café, Changpheuk

 

Restaurants shut until January 13:

- Chalui Café, Changpheuk sub-district

- Siew Santitham Plaza, Changpheuk

- SOPA Café, Suthep

- THAY, Suthep

 

Restaurants shut until January 9:

- Too Nice Nimman, Suthep sub-district

- The PARK Society Bar & Hostel, Changkhlan

- Perng Café, Suthep

- Lao Tong, Fah Ham

- The Riverside Bar & Restaurant, Changmoi

- Seoulhigh, Sriphum

- Blacklist Cafe & Restaurant, Suthep

- 86’s Room, Changmoi

- SPV Café, Changmoi

- Café Wander, Changmoi

- Phojai Bar, Suthep

- Pi Lao in the Garden, Phra Singh

- The Good View Bar and Restaurant, Changmoi

- Lism Café, Changpheuk

- Good Bar Icon Park, Changpheuk

Related News

Thousands flock to Chiang Mai mountains to greet 2022s first sunrise

Chiang Mai’s famous Mon Jam viewpoint gets ready for visitors

Chiang Mai Airport expects up to 17,500 passengers per day during New Year fest

Related News

Published : January 08, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Employing cruelty to keep wild elephants from farms, watering hole

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Latest News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Thailand lures Chinese rail tourists with Isaan delights

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.