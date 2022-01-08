Chiang Mai shuts 23 restaurants after 152 customers test positive

Health officials urged visitors to any of the restaurants to get tested immediately and isolate at home for 7 days even if the result is negative.
All staff including musicians will be ATK tested every three days during the closure. Restaurant owners failing to comply face a fine of up to 100,000 baht and/or one year in prison.
Chiang Mai recorded 298 new infections on Friday, 152 of whom were customers of local restaurants. Local hospitals are treating 1,315 Covid-19 cases, while 672 are in community isolation and 503 people are isolating at home.
Restaurants shut until January 20:
- Living Machine, Suthep sub-district
- Zoe In Yellow, Sriphum
- Hom Bar, Patan
- Thachang Café, Changpheuk
Restaurants shut until January 13:
- Chalui Café, Changpheuk sub-district
- Siew Santitham Plaza, Changpheuk
- SOPA Café, Suthep
- THAY, Suthep
Restaurants shut until January 9:
- Too Nice Nimman, Suthep sub-district
- The PARK Society Bar & Hostel, Changkhlan
- Perng Café, Suthep
- Lao Tong, Fah Ham
- The Riverside Bar & Restaurant, Changmoi
- Seoulhigh, Sriphum
- Blacklist Cafe & Restaurant, Suthep
- 86’s Room, Changmoi
- SPV Café, Changmoi
- Café Wander, Changmoi
- Phojai Bar, Suthep
- Pi Lao in the Garden, Phra Singh
- The Good View Bar and Restaurant, Changmoi
- Lism Café, Changpheuk
- Good Bar Icon Park, Changpheuk
Published : January 08, 2022
By : THE NATION
