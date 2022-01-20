CCSA may ease lockdown measures, reinstate Test&Go scheme

“It is speculated that the meeting, which will be chaired by Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, will approve adjustments of Covid-19 zones to reflect the current situation,” the source said.
“Some 24-27 provinces in the orange zone [high infections] will be categorised as yellow [medium infection rate], effectively reducing orange provinces from 69 to 42-45.”
Meanwhile, the blue zone provinces, or pilot tourism areas, will stay the same at eight.
The source also speculated that the CCSA meeting would allow restaurants in blue provinces to serve alcoholic beverages until 11pm, extending the current 9pm deadline.
“The CCSA meeting will also consider resuming the Test & Go scheme that has been suspended since December 21,” the source said. “The improved scheme will have new requirements, including using a mobile application to track visitors’ movements during the first seven days of their stay in Thailand, as well as mandatory RT-PCR tests.”
The source also said the CCSA would most likely approve the extension of the Covid-19 emergency decree for two months as the current period ends on January 31.
“[But] do not expect any discussion on reopening of pubs and bars, as these venues are still considered a high risk for causing clusters,” the source added.
Published : January 20, 2022
By : THE NATION
