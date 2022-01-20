CCSA may ease lockdown measures, reinstate Test&Go scheme

“It is speculated that the meeting, which will be chaired by Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, will approve adjustments of Covid-19 zones to reflect the current situation,” the source said.

“Some 24-27 provinces in the orange zone [high infections] will be categorised as yellow [medium infection rate], effectively reducing orange provinces from 69 to 42-45.”

Meanwhile, the blue zone provinces, or pilot tourism areas, will stay the same at eight.