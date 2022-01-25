Mon, February 07, 2022

Only restaurants can serve alcohol until 11pm, says Anutin

The easing of Covid-19 prevention measures and allowing booze to be served until 11pm only applies to restaurants, not pubs, bars or karaoke joints, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul reiterated on Monday.

The Centre of Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) last week agreed to allow restaurants that meet all safety standards to extend the time they can serve booze by two hours, from 9pm to 11pm. However, this only applies to restaurants that have open spaces with proper ventilation. The new rule went into effect on Monday.

“Pubs, bars, karaoke joints and similar businesses will remain closed, as these establishments have a high risk of sparking Covid-19 clusters,” Anutin said. “If they want to reopen and serve alcohol, they must adjust their operation into a restaurant and fulfil the required criteria.

“Establishments that serve booze beyond the 11pm deadline or fail to adhere to the required criteria will be punished for violating the Communicable Disease Act, as well as have their licence revoked,” Anutin warned.

Separately, manufacturers of Sinovac and Sinopharm are seeking permission from the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to use the inactivated Covid-19 vaccines on children aged 3 and above, the minister said.

“The FDA will take about two weeks to make a decision, provided the documentation is complete and meets requirements,” he added. “Meanwhile, parents who want to get their children vaccinated can choose the Pfizer vaccine that had been approved by the FDA for use on children aged 5 and above.”

Published : January 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

