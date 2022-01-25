Only restaurants can serve alcohol until 11pm, says Anutin

“Establishments that serve booze beyond the 11pm deadline or fail to adhere to the required criteria will be punished for violating the Communicable Disease Act, as well as have their licence revoked,” Anutin warned.

Separately, manufacturers of Sinovac and Sinopharm are seeking permission from the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to use the inactivated Covid-19 vaccines on children aged 3 and above, the minister said.

“The FDA will take about two weeks to make a decision, provided the documentation is complete and meets requirements,” he added. “Meanwhile, parents who want to get their children vaccinated can choose the Pfizer vaccine that had been approved by the FDA for use on children aged 5 and above.”