Mon, February 07, 2022

Chicken-laden truck overturns on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, causes traffic jam

A truck transporting 2.3 tonnes of slaughtered chicken overturned on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Bangkok at 2am on Wednesday, scattering its cargo across the road less than a week before Chinese New Year.

The overturned truck blocked traffic from Kasetsart University intersection to Rajavibha junction.

Driver Surachet Manosarn told police and rescue staff that he departed from his house in Pathumthani at 1am to transport the chickens to a meatball factory in Samut Prakan.

He was driving at around 100 kilometres per hour when his left rear tire burst. He lost control of his truck and the vehicle ploughed into a barrier then slid down the road for 100 metres, overturning in the process. Fortunately, he did not hit other cars. He was slightly injured.

The police towed the truck to Vibhavadi police station for an inspection while the road surface was cleaned of oil from cars and chicken fat.

Chicken is an important offering during Chinese New Year, being used in “wan wai” worship on the occasion.

 

