Chicken-laden truck overturns on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, causes traffic jam

Driver Surachet Manosarn told police and rescue staff that he departed from his house in Pathumthani at 1am to transport the chickens to a meatball factory in Samut Prakan.

He was driving at around 100 kilometres per hour when his left rear tire burst. He lost control of his truck and the vehicle ploughed into a barrier then slid down the road for 100 metres, overturning in the process. Fortunately, he did not hit other cars. He was slightly injured.

The police towed the truck to Vibhavadi police station for an inspection while the road surface was cleaned of oil from cars and chicken fat.

Chicken is an important offering during Chinese New Year, being used in “wan wai” worship on the occasion.