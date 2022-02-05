Opposition boycott forces 2nd House suspension in a week

Only 195 MPs registered for Friday’s meeting – 42 short of the minimum 237 MPs required. Boycotting the session were 129 Pheu Thai MPs and eight from Move Forward Party. Most were at the House but refused to register for the meeting.

Pheu Thai adviser Phumtham Wechayachai said on Saturday that the government did not have the stability, efficiency or capability to achieve a quorum.

Meanwhile Pheu Thai MP Chonlanan Srikaew questioned the legitimacy of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s position as the country’s leader.

Move Forward MP Rangsiman Rome said on Facebook that opposition parties had agreed not to attend the meeting but Pheu Thai had opposed the boycott. Therefore, Move Forward MPs had decided to lead the way in the public interest.