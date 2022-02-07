Thu, February 10, 2022

37 infrastructure projects worth 1.49 trillion baht planned for 2022

The Transport Ministry has announced it will invest 1.49 trillion baht on 37 projects this year.

The funds will be divided among projects in two categories:

  • 516 billion baht for 13 ongoing projects
  • 974 billion baht for 24 new projects

Meanwhile, the 24 new projects are divided into five categories:

  • 281 billion baht for 12 road projects
  • 1.35 billion baht for building Nakhon Phanom Cross-Border Logistics Centre
  • 624 billion baht for five railway projects, namely:
  1. 124 billion baht for MRT Purple Line extension (Tao Poon-Rat Burana)
  2. 122 billion baht for MRT Orange Line (Tao Poon-Rat Burana)
  3. 85.3 billion baht for dual-track railway (Den Chai-Chiang Rai-Chiang Khong)
  4. 67.9 billion baht for dual-track railway (Ban Phai-Nakhon Phanom)
  5. 224 billion baht for a high-speed railway linking three airports
  • 7.56 billion baht for two sea projects, namely:
  1. 6.12 billion baht for a project to tackle coastal erosion
  2. 1.44 billion baht for restoring beaches
  • 59.4 billion baht for refurbishing Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Chumphon and Ranong airports

Bidding for government contracts has slowed down over the past two years with many projects being postponed due to Covid-19. Now that prevention measures are easing, the government will launch new bids to boost economic activities.

Bidding for the MRT Purple Line extension (Tao Poon-Rat Burana) was done at the beginning of this year.

Meanwhile, Asia Plus Securities said there is a positive outlook for the construction business this year now that the government has gone ahead with launching large-scale projects.

The next important project that will enter the bidding war will be the MRT Orange Line (Thailand Cultural Centre-Bang Khun Non). Bangkok Expressway and Metro (BEM) and BTS are expected to battle it out over this bid.
 

Published : February 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

