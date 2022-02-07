37 infrastructure projects worth 1.49 trillion baht planned for 2022

Related News

Transport Ministry studies Thailand’s road network to resolve country’s traffic woes

Police, transport dept discuss point system for motorists after doctor’s death

10-baht discount on Chalong Rat Expressway extended by another year



Bidding for government contracts has slowed down over the past two years with many projects being postponed due to Covid-19. Now that prevention measures are easing, the government will launch new bids to boost economic activities.

Bidding for the MRT Purple Line extension (Tao Poon-Rat Burana) was done at the beginning of this year.

Meanwhile, Asia Plus Securities said there is a positive outlook for the construction business this year now that the government has gone ahead with launching large-scale projects.

The next important project that will enter the bidding war will be the MRT Orange Line (Thailand Cultural Centre-Bang Khun Non). Bangkok Expressway and Metro (BEM) and BTS are expected to battle it out over this bid.

