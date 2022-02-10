Sun, February 20, 2022

in-focus

German footballer Hummel’s wife assaulted, robbed in Phuket

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • German footballer Hummel’s wife ass...

German professional footballer Mats Hummel’s wife Cathy Hummels was assaulted and robbed in Phuket on Saturday.

She was reportedly hit in the head with a blunt object and her smartphone was stolen.

Cathy Hummels had come to Phuket for three weeks to film a reality show called “Battle of the Reality Stars”.

She took to Instagram on Wednesday in Dubai to post about the incident after having flown to the United Arab Emirates capital the same night of the attack.

The post in German said: “Something bad happened to me a few days ago. I was attacked. The most terrible experience in my life. I didn’t know if I would survive this.”

After the incident, her film crew reportedly called the police and she was said to have filed a complaint.

Related News

Crackdown on illegal dumping in Bangkok uncovers 23 sites, 2 more culprits

DSI to investigate cases involving 854 imported luxury cars

Chonburi factory raided as children fall sick after consuming sausages


The extent of her injury was not immediately known.

Phuket Provincial Police posted on their Facebook page on Wednesday that they had ordered an investigation.

The police said they wanted to confirm that Phuket is still safe for citizens and tourists.

Related News

Published : February 10, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Cops fire back after Parliament criticism on human trafficking

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Provincial governors ordered to prep emergency plans as Omicron cases soar

Published : Feb 20, 2022

City of strollers: Bangkok to unveil pedestrian-friendly look next month

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Fake news about govt vaccine programme is causing panic, ministry says

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Latest News

Cops fire back after Parliament criticism on human trafficking

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Provincial governors ordered to prep emergency plans as Omicron cases soar

Published : Feb 20, 2022

City of strollers: Bangkok to unveil pedestrian-friendly look next month

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Fake news about govt vaccine programme is causing panic, ministry says

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.