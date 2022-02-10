German footballer Hummel’s wife assaulted, robbed in Phuket

Cathy Hummels had come to Phuket for three weeks to film a reality show called “Battle of the Reality Stars”.

She took to Instagram on Wednesday in Dubai to post about the incident after having flown to the United Arab Emirates capital the same night of the attack.

The post in German said: “Something bad happened to me a few days ago. I was attacked. The most terrible experience in my life. I didn’t know if I would survive this.”

After the incident, her film crew reportedly called the police and she was said to have filed a complaint.