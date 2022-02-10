German footballer Hummel’s wife assaulted, robbed in Phuket

She was reportedly hit in the head with a blunt object and her smartphone was stolen.
Cathy Hummels had come to Phuket for three weeks to film a reality show called “Battle of the Reality Stars”.
She took to Instagram on Wednesday in Dubai to post about the incident after having flown to the United Arab Emirates capital the same night of the attack.
The post in German said: “Something bad happened to me a few days ago. I was attacked. The most terrible experience in my life. I didn’t know if I would survive this.”
After the incident, her film crew reportedly called the police and she was said to have filed a complaint.
Related News
Crackdown on illegal dumping in Bangkok uncovers 23 sites, 2 more culprits
DSI to investigate cases involving 854 imported luxury cars
Chonburi factory raided as children fall sick after consuming sausages
The extent of her injury was not immediately known.
Phuket Provincial Police posted on their Facebook page on Wednesday that they had ordered an investigation.
The police said they wanted to confirm that Phuket is still safe for citizens and tourists.
Published : February 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022