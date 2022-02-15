New digital house registration service to launch next month

The service, offered by the Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA), will launch 30 days after the Royal Gazette announcement.
Digital house registration will allow the public to register their properties online via mobile phones. Users must download the D.DOPA application and register at district offices.
The following services will be available in the first phase:
The services will be free for the first year. Other civil registration services will be covered later.
Meanwhile, DOPA will also launch a digital ID application system via mobile phone. The system will be available to 100,000 users, according to the DOPA road map for fiscal year 2022 published on Friday.
The department will also push for a digital civil registration system this year. The system will allow users to register change of address and apply for a digital house number.
Ten outside agencies will be able to use the D.DOPA-Digital ID system to provide citizens with services.
By fiscal year 2023, users nationwide will be able to register with face verification ID, apply for a house number or make and verify copies of documents.
In fiscal year 2024, DOPA will launch the e-Signature, e-Certificate, e-Payment and e-Receipt system and add more services including registration of house demolition.
Published : February 15, 2022
By : THE NATION
