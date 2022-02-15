New digital house registration service to launch next month

Digital house registration will allow the public to register their properties online via mobile phones. Users must download the D.DOPA application and register at district offices.

The following services will be available in the first phase:

Verification of personal information via database and public services

Reserving place in queue

Changing address

The services will be free for the first year. Other civil registration services will be covered later.

Meanwhile, DOPA will also launch a digital ID application system via mobile phone. The system will be available to 100,000 users, according to the DOPA road map for fiscal year 2022 published on Friday.