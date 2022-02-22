Provincial health offices told to gear up to tackle new Covid wave

Public Health Ministry permanent secretary Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit on Monday sent letters to chief public health executives of every province and every hospital director to prepare for Covid-19.
He told them to make four key arrangements:
Kiattiphum added that if the government sector and citizens follow prevention measures strictly, the severity will ease and Covid-19 will eventually become an endemic.
Published : February 22, 2022
By : THE NATION
