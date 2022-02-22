Mon, March 07, 2022

Provincial health offices told to gear up to tackle new Covid wave

The Ministry of Public Health has instructed all provincial health offices to prepare medical personnel and treating systems for Covid-19 cases, and speed up the administering of vaccines.

Public Health Ministry permanent secretary Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit on Monday sent letters to chief public health executives of every province and every hospital director to prepare for Covid-19.

He told them to make four key arrangements:

  1. Prepare resources, beds, medical personnel, home isolation, community isolation system and accept patients with severe symptoms with hospitals.
  2. Publicise the number of provincial public health offices and every hospital so that patients will be confident that they will be able to enter the treatment system.
  3. Speed up the administering of booster dose, especially to elders aged over 60 and people with seven underlying diseases.
  4. Publicise with universal prevention and vaccine, universal prevention, Covid-free setting, and antigen test kit (VUCA) guidelines for citizens to protect themselves and their families.

Kiattiphum added that if the government sector and citizens follow prevention measures strictly, the severity will ease and Covid-19 will eventually become an endemic.

Published : February 22, 2022

By : THE NATION

