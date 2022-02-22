Provincial health offices told to gear up to tackle new Covid wave

He told them to make four key arrangements:

Prepare resources, beds, medical personnel, home isolation, community isolation system and accept patients with severe symptoms with hospitals. Publicise the number of provincial public health offices and every hospital so that patients will be confident that they will be able to enter the treatment system. Speed up the administering of booster dose, especially to elders aged over 60 and people with seven underlying diseases. Publicise with universal prevention and vaccine, universal prevention, Covid-free setting, and antigen test kit (VUCA) guidelines for citizens to protect themselves and their families.

Kiattiphum added that if the government sector and citizens follow prevention measures strictly, the severity will ease and Covid-19 will eventually become an endemic.