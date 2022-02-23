Finance, Energy ministries to accelerate talks with automakers on new tax structure

“The new tax structure will aim to attract more investment in EV manufacturing, which will result in increasing EV use in Thailand and the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions,” he said.

“However, the new tax structure will yield less income for the government and could affect existing automotive manufacturers, so the discussions would focus on creating mutual understanding on the necessity of EV promotion,” Arkhom said.

“The Finance Ministry estimates that the reduced revenue from automotive tax due to the new structure will be compensated by increasing revenue from corporate tax collected from new companies and factories that would be established to support expanding EV manufacturing in Thailand,” he said. “These companies will also help generate extra employment.”