Govt sets up evacuation centre for Thais in Ukraine

Located in the west of the country at Horodotska St, 65, Lviv, Lviv Oblast, Ukraine, 79000, the hotel will provide temporary lodging for Thais in Ukraine. Thai officials from the embassy in Warsaw, Poland, will be stationed there to provide assistance and coordinate with relevant agencies, said government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana on Friday.
He advised Thais in Ukraine to be ready to evacuate if the situation worsens following the invasion of the country by Russian troops on Thursday.
“Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to coordinate with relevant agencies to evacuate Thai people in areas that could be affected by the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia as soon as possible,” said Thanakorn.
The Foreign Ministry said it is also organising vehicles to transport Thais in Ukraine to Lviv, which is located on the Poland-Ukraine border, and will take them back to their residences in Ukraine when the situation improves.
“The government urged employers in Ukraine to take care of their employees by providing shelters, food and other necessities,” said Thanakorn. “Also, keep the travel documents handy and prepare to evacuate out of the areas in case the situation escalates.”
Thanakorn added that as Ukraine had just announced the closure of its airspace, the Thai government is exploring alternative evacuation routes out of Ukraine, including chartered flights from Poland or other countries in Europe.
The embassy can be reached by telephoning +48 696 642 348 or e-mailing [email protected] For the latest updates, visit facebook.com/royalthaiembassywarsaw
Published : February 26, 2022
By : THE NATION
