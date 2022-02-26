Govt sets up evacuation centre for Thais in Ukraine

Located in the west of the country at Horodotska St, 65, Lviv, Lviv Oblast, Ukraine, 79000, the hotel will provide temporary lodging for Thais in Ukraine. Thai officials from the embassy in Warsaw, Poland, will be stationed there to provide assistance and coordinate with relevant agencies, said government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana on Friday.

He advised Thais in Ukraine to be ready to evacuate if the situation worsens following the invasion of the country by Russian troops on Thursday.

“Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to coordinate with relevant agencies to evacuate Thai people in areas that could be affected by the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia as soon as possible,” said Thanakorn.