Mon, March 07, 2022

in-focus

Buffalo stud sells for record-breaking 6.5 million baht in Chonburi

A big, strong, vibrant three-year-old buffalo stud called “Chao Thongsuk” was sold by his owner for 6.5 million baht on Friday in one of the most expensive buffalo transactions in Thailand.

Chaiyan Poolpattanasap, owner of Chaiyan Farm in Chonburi, had initially wanted 7.5 million for the 1.68-metre tall, 1.1-tonne stud, but agreed to bring the price down by 1 million.

The buyer Somphong Sombathom, owner of Livestock Semen Production Centre in Maha Sarakham, said he had bought the stud for breeding.

The price tag on Chao Thongsuk was high because he had won the latest National Buffalo Festival, as well as royal cups in Sakon Nakhon and Phetchabun.

Chaiyan said he had bred some 10 buffaloes for these contests and had sold one for 3.5 million baht in 2020. He added that more people should go into breeding buffalos because the investment is only about 10,000 baht but the returns can be in hundreds of thousands or even millions of baht.

Somphong, whose farm has some 40 buffaloes and 60 cows, said he has had his eye on Chao Thongsuk for about a year now and managed to finally negotiate his price down to 6.5 million baht.

Related News

Rare Siamese crocodile spotted frolicking in Kaeng Krachan National Park

Thanyaburi Mini Zoo all set to open on March 13

Two Thais, Myanmar man arrested for alleged poaching

 

He added that he generally sells about 300 straws of sperm for 1,000 baht each weekly.

 

Buffalo stud sells for record-breaking 6.5 million baht in Chonburi Buffalo stud sells for record-breaking 6.5 million baht in Chonburi Buffalo stud sells for record-breaking 6.5 million baht in Chonburi

Related News

Published : February 26, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM summons Bangkok gov over complaints about treatment for Covid

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Last group of Thais heading home from Ukraine

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Why long Covid is a long-term hazard for patients, families and country

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Places where Bangkokians can get a free RT-PCR test

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Latest News

PM summons Bangkok gov over complaints about treatment for Covid

Published : Mar 07, 2022

How Gala Games takes a foothold in Thailand with its ‘fun first’ concept

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Last group of Thais heading home from Ukraine

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Why long Covid is a long-term hazard for patients, families and country

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.