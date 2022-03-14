Tue, March 22, 2022

Thai, Singapore, US air forces join up for ‘Cope Tiger’ exercises

Thailand, Singapore and the United States kicked off “Cope Tiger”, a multi-lateral aerial exercise, at the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF)’s 1st Air Base Wing in Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday.

The exercise was launched jointly by Group Captain Sitthiphol Pomtri, chief of RTAF’s directorate for education and training, Singapore’s Colonel David Kok and Lt-Colonel Christopher High from the US Air Force.

Cope Tiger will run until March 25 in two locations – the 1st Air Base Wing in Nakhon Ratchasima for aircraft exercises and the 2nd Air Base Wing in Lopburi for field-training exercises.

This is believed to be the largest military joint exercise in Southeast Asia and will cover several topics in modern air combat, ground to air defence, aerial support units and the use of unmanned aircraft for intelligence gathering.

It will also offer a great opportunity for the three countries to exchange their military know-how and strengthen ties.

As the organiser of the exercise, RTAF has implemented strict Covid-19 preventive measures at both training locations and accommodations to ensure all participants are safe from Covid-19.

Published : March 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

