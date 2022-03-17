Farm price of chicken eggs capped at 3.2 baht

“Several egg farmers who run small and medium-sized farms have told the department that they need to adjust the selling price of eggs as the cost of animal feed has been soaring following the impact of the Ukraine-Russia conflict,” said department director-general Wattanasak Sur-iam.
Both Ukraine and Russia are one of the world’s biggest suppliers of corn and wheat, which are the main ingredients in animal feed.
“The Department of Livestock Development has confirmed that the average cost of egg farming is 2.94 baht per egg based on the current animal feed price and the frequency in which hens lay eggs during summertime,” he said.
“After discussing the issue with egg farmers, the department agreed to set the maximum price of assorted eggs at the farm at 3.2 baht per egg, which would make the retail price of size-3 eggs at markets 3.47 baht per egg,” Wattanasak made clear.
Eggs and meat are among the 18 consumer products and services that manufacturers cannot raise prices for without approval from the Department of Internal Trade. The other 17 are: instant noodles, canned foods, bagged rice, seasoning sauces, vegetable oils, carbonated drinks, milk and dairy products, electrical appliances, cleaning products, fertiliser, insecticides, animal feed, iron, cement, paper, drugs and medical equipment, as well as wholesale and retail shop services.
The Commerce Ministry is also working with relevant agencies to find measures to ease restrictions on wheat and corn imports from other countries to supply local animal-feed manufacturers and prevent a shortage of animal feed.
Published : March 17, 2022
By : THE NATION
