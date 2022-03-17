Farm price of chicken eggs capped at 3.2 baht

“Several egg farmers who run small and medium-sized farms have told the department that they need to adjust the selling price of eggs as the cost of animal feed has been soaring following the impact of the Ukraine-Russia conflict,” said department director-general Wattanasak Sur-iam.

Both Ukraine and Russia are one of the world’s biggest suppliers of corn and wheat, which are the main ingredients in animal feed.

“The Department of Livestock Development has confirmed that the average cost of egg farming is 2.94 baht per egg based on the current animal feed price and the frequency in which hens lay eggs during summertime,” he said.

“After discussing the issue with egg farmers, the department agreed to set the maximum price of assorted eggs at the farm at 3.2 baht per egg, which would make the retail price of size-3 eggs at markets 3.47 baht per egg,” Wattanasak made clear.