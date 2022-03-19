Price of premium-grade diesel set to rise after subsidy move

The Oil Fuel Fund Office (OFFO) will draw up the measure and propose it for approval at the next committee meeting, said Energy Minister and committee chair Supattanapong Punmeechaow.

If the measure is approved, users of diesel-powered luxury cars will likely pay more for premium diesel while the price of regular diesel will remain the same thanks to the oil fund’s subsidy.

The government is subsidising diesel to cap the price at Bt30 per litre amid a surge in the global price of fuel.