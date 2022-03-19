Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

Price of premium-grade diesel set to rise after subsidy move

The Energy Policy Administration Committee on Friday approved in principle a measure to stop subsidising premium-grade diesel, which is mostly used in luxury cars, to reduce the burden on the oil fund.

The Oil Fuel Fund Office (OFFO) will draw up the measure and propose it for approval at the next committee meeting, said Energy Minister and committee chair Supattanapong Punmeechaow.

If the measure is approved, users of diesel-powered luxury cars will likely pay more for premium diesel while the price of regular diesel will remain the same thanks to the oil fund’s subsidy.

The government is subsidising diesel to cap the price at Bt30 per litre amid a surge in the global price of fuel.

 

The committee asked oil companies to limit the cost of marketing diesel at Bt1.4 per litre from April 1 to June 30 to soften the impact of the global fuel crisis.

Meanwhile it also approved a plan to increase the price of household liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) price three times to reduce burdens on the oil fund. The fund has spent Bt28.09 billion subsidising LPG over the last two years.

The stepped price rise of Bt1 per kilo will be carried out once a month from April to June. This will see the price of a 15-kilo canister of LPG raised from Bt318 to Bt333 in April.

Supattanapong added that without the subsidy, a 15-kilo canister would cost Bt463 as the Russia-Ukraine war is driving up global energy prices.

Related News

Government plans package to mitigate impact from rising energy prices: PM

Labourers feel pain of rising price of alcohol, energy drinks

Household power bills to hit 4 baht per unit for first time during May-Aug

Related News

Published : March 19, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.