Tourism minister expects all border checkpoints with M’sia to reopen by May 1

“With Hat Yai Airport being approved to accept foreign tourists from next month, the ministry will ask the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration to open all land checkpoints in Songkhla, starting from the Sadao checkpoint,” he said. “Then, we plan to gradually open other checkpoints in Narathiwat, Yala and Satun that connect Malaysia in a bid to promote tourism in the Southern provinces. We expect all Thai-Malaysian checkpoints to reopen by May 1.”

Phiphat said the Tourism Ministry would coordinate with the Foreign Affairs Ministry to discuss with Malaysian authorities measures to be implemented at border checkpoints to prevent Covid-19 spreading across the border.

“Thailand will continue to use the Test & Go system, while we have to see what measures Malaysia will use. We are confident the Malaysian government will agree with the plan to reopen borders, which would benefit both countries,” he said.