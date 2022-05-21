Wed, May 25, 2022

in-focus

Chadchart: 200 policies to clean up Bangkok

Bangkok governor candidate Chadchart Sittipunt (No 8, independent) has over 200 policies to improve the city. They cover nine aspects of the capital, ranging from transport and public health to the economy, creative spaces and the environment.

The former transport minister also wants to make Bangkok a clean city. He started by running an eco-friendly campaign with recyclable banners that are thin enough not to block pavements.  

"It is a different method that has never been used before and could influence the style of future campaigning,” said Chadchart. The recycled banners could be used for the next election, he added.

 

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Out-of-order tsunami buoys being fixed, state agency clarifies

Published : May 25, 2022

Monkeypox no worry for Lopburi residents living amid monkeys

Published : May 25, 2022

Revered ‘white’ elephant in Saraburi draws many visitors each day

Published : May 25, 2022

Chadchart visits Vachirabenjatas Park, Lam Sali to tackle problems

Published : May 25, 2022

Published : May 21, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Innovating nonstop, together for a better green digital life : Huawei

Published : May 25, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 25, 2022

Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.