Chadchart: 200 policies to clean up Bangkok

The former transport minister also wants to make Bangkok a clean city. He started by running an eco-friendly campaign with recyclable banners that are thin enough not to block pavements.
"It is a different method that has never been used before and could influence the style of future campaigning,” said Chadchart. The recycled banners could be used for the next election, he added.
Published : May 21, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022