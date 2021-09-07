Tuesday, September 14, 2021

international

U.S. daily COVID-19 infections up over 300 pct from last Labor Day

Daily COVID-19-related deaths are twice as high a year ago, said USA Today, citing data from the Johns Hopkins University.

53

View

 Daily COVID-19 infections are more than four times what the United States was seeing on Labor Day last year, or a 316 percent increase, USA Today reported on Monday.

Daily COVID-19-related deaths are twice as high, said the report, citing data from the Johns Hopkins University.

Hospitalizations are also up by 158 percent compared to Labor Day weekend a year ago, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services, it said.

Related Stories

The massive number of hospitalizations is causing numerous states across the nation to run short on the number of ICU beds available to patients, said the report.

"Blame the highly contagious Delta variant and a swath of Americans refusing easily accessible vaccines that most of the developing world is furiously scrambling to obtain," it said. 

Published : September 07, 2021

Related News

18th China-ASEAN Expo concludes with record deals

Published : September 14, 2021

Mideast in Pictures: Big show in sky over Turkey!

Published : September 14, 2021

U.S. remains prepared to engage with DPRK after missile tests

Published : September 14, 2021

Afghan Kabul airport to be ready for intl flights soon: official

Published : September 14, 2021

Latest News

Opposition Pheu Thai Party set to axe 2 ‘cobra’ MPs, punish 5 others

Published : September 14, 2021

Vignette of Phanom Rung temple in ‘LALISA’ has Blackpink fans flocking to Buri Ram

Published : September 14, 2021

Thailand’s daily cases drop to 11,786 infections, 136 deaths

Published : September 14, 2021

New clusters force Krabi to go under lockdown

Published : September 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.