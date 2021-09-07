U.S. daily COVID-19 infections up over 300 pct from last Labor Day

View
Daily COVID-19 infections are more than four times what the United States was seeing on Labor Day last year, or a 316 percent increase, USA Today reported on Monday.
Daily COVID-19-related deaths are twice as high, said the report, citing data from the Johns Hopkins University.
Hospitalizations are also up by 158 percent compared to Labor Day weekend a year ago, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services, it said.
The massive number of hospitalizations is causing numerous states across the nation to run short on the number of ICU beds available to patients, said the report.
"Blame the highly contagious Delta variant and a swath of Americans refusing easily accessible vaccines that most of the developing world is furiously scrambling to obtain," it said.
