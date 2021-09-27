Mon, September 27, 2021

Russian fighters escort U.S. bomber over Pacific

The Russian pilots identified the air target as a U.S. Air Force B-52H strategic bomber and then escorted it.

 Russian fighters on Sunday escorted a U.S. strategic bomber over the neutral waters of the Pacific, said the Russian Defense Ministry.

Russian radars detected an air target approaching Russian borders over the Pacific, and three Su-35S fighters of Russia's Eastern Military District took off in response, the ministry said.

No violation of Russian borders was allowed and the flight of the Russian aircraft strictly complied with international rules for the use of airspace, it said. 

Published : September 27, 2021

