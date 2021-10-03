Chũ noodles, Vietnamese specialty goes global

“The quality of rice is very important in making good noodles. Using good quality rice will not only make the noodles tastier, but will also increase the quantity,” he said.

Chũ noodles have been granted a safe food certificate by the Bắc Giang’s Department of Industry and Trade. It was recognised as a “symbolic industrial product” of the northern region in 2014, and as one of the most trusted products nationwide in 2013.