Senior Chinese diplomat meets U.S. national security advisor

When China and the United States cooperate, the two countries and the world will benefit; when China and the United States are in confrontation, the two countries and the world will suffer seriously, said Yang, also director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee.

The U.S. side needs to have a deep understanding of the mutually beneficial nature of China-U.S. relations and correctly understand China's domestic and foreign policies and strategic intentions, said Yang, adding that China opposes defining China-U.S. relations as "competitive."

Yang said that China attaches importance to the positive remarks on China-U.S. relations made recently by U.S. President Joe Biden, and China has noticed that the U.S. side said it has no intention to contain China's development, and is not seeking a "new Cold War."

China hopes the U.S. side could adopt a rational and pragmatic China policy, and, together with China, follow a path of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, with respect for each other's core interests and major concerns.

During the meeting, Yang expounded China's solemn position on issues related to Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Tibet and human rights as well as on maritime issues, urging the United States to truly respect China's sovereignty, security and development interests, and stop using the above issues to interfere in China's internal affairs.

The U.S. side expressed its adherence to the one-China policy.

The two sides also exchanged views on climate change and regional issues of common concern.

The two sides agreed to maintain regular dialogue and communication on important issues.

