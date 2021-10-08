Thu, October 14, 2021

international

Moscow pledges retaliation for NATOs expulsion of Russian diplomats

On Wednesday, NATO announced the expulsion of eight members of Russias mission to the military alliance in Brussels, calling them "undeclared Russian intelligence officers."

Moscow would retaliate following the decision made by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to expel eight Russian diplomats, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"NATO's reluctance to interact has become obvious, and this seems to be definitive and irrevocable. We will proceed from this when developing response measures, which will follow," said Russia Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova during her weekly press briefing.

Related Stories

She added that while the alliance's decision did not come as a surprise, it was nonetheless an arrogant and hypocritical move, especially as no official explanations were provided.

Meanwhile, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday the bloc's decision to expel the Russian diplomats in response to alleged "malign activities" completely undermined the prospects for the normalization of Russia's ties with the alliance.

On Wednesday, NATO announced the expulsion of eight members of Russia's mission to the military alliance in Brussels, calling them "undeclared Russian intelligence officers." Additionally, the number of Russian staff at the mission was reduced by half from 20 to 10 employees.

Related News

Published : October 08, 2021

By : Xinhua

Related News

Russia condemns military coup in Guinea, demands Condes release

Published : Sep 07, 2021

Russia calls 20 years of U.S. presence in Afghanistan "catastrophe"

Published : Sep 03, 2021

Russia internet censor threatens Google, Apple over a Putin opposition app

Published : Sep 03, 2021

Latest News

CCSA okays reopening of 15 provinces to welcome back foreign tourists from Nov

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Thai-Malay border provinces may reopen in Dec if 70% population jabbed

Published : Oct 14, 2021

No vaccine bias at Royal Kathin Ceremony: Culture Ministry

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Thailand aims to import 50,000 courses of anti-Covid tablet molnupiravir

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.