Amended national flag, emblem bill comes into effect in HKSAR

HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam has revised and published in the Gazette on Friday the stipulations for the display and use of the national flag and emblem as well as the HKSAR flag and emblem.

The revisions include the addition of three specified days -- Labor Day (May 1), first day of the Lunar New Year and Constitution Day (Dec. 4) for the display of the national flag and the HKSAR flag.

The national flag and emblem must be displayed at the oath-taking ceremonies of the chief executive, principal officials, the judiciary, the Executive Council, the Legislative Council (LegCo), and the District Council, according to the amended bill.

The design of the national emblem must be used in the websites of the HKSAR government, the LegCo, and the judiciary.

The Education Bureau will issue a circular to schools, providing the latest guidelines on the inclusion of the national flag and national emblem in primary and secondary education, as well as matters relating to the daily display of the national flag and the weekly conduct of the national flag-raising ceremony in schools.

In light of the endorsement of the amendments to the National Flag Law and the National Emblem Law by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress in October 2020, the HKSAR has fulfilled its constitutional responsibility to implement the two amended national laws locally in accordance with Article 18 of the Basic Law of the HKSAR.