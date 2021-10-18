Former U.S. president Clinton released from Southern California hospital

Clinton, 75, was admitted Tuesday evening to the University of California Irvine Medical Center in Orange County for a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream, according to his aide.

The former U.S. president was in Southern California for a private reception and dinner for the nonprofit Clinton Foundation. After meeting with friends in Orange County on Tuesday, he reported feeling fatigued, an aide to the former U.S. president was quoted as saying by The Los Angeles Times.

Clinton is flying to New York with his wife, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and his daughter, Chelsea, reported the newspaper.

Clinton, a member of the Democratic Party, served as the 42nd U.S. president from 1993 to 2001.