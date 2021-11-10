Migrant caravan to skip Mexico City, head straight to U.S. border

Mujica said he expects to be joined by another caravan in 10 days, and urged migrants in other parts of south Mexico to join the journey toward the U.S. border.

The caravan, composed of some 4,000 migrants, mostly from Central America and Haiti, first departed on Oct. 23 from the city of Tapachula, which borders Guatemala, aiming to reach Mexico City to regularize migrants' immigration status before setting off for the U.S. border.

The Central American region is seeing an unprecedented exodus this year. Between January and August, Mexico reported more than 147,000 undocumented migrants, triple the number in 2020, according to figures from the Mexican government.