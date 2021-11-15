Rising Covid cases force 9 European countries to go under lockdown again

The vaccination rate in Europe has declined in the winter months as approximately 65 per cent of the population has already been double jabbed.
However, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said on Friday that the Covid-19 situation in Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Netherlands, Poland and Slovenia is worsening.
Meanwhile, lockdown measures have been reimposed in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Latvia, Czech Republic, Russia, Slovakia, Norway and Iceland.
Published : November 15, 2021
By : THE NATION
