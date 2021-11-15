Sat, November 20, 2021

Rising Covid cases force 9 European countries to go under lockdown again

A new wave of Covid-19 infections in Europe has forced nine countries to reimpose lockdown measures, which is getting people to wonder if relying on Covid-19 vaccines is enough to contain the spread of the virus?

The vaccination rate in Europe has declined in the winter months as approximately 65 per cent of the population has already been double jabbed.

However, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said on Friday that the Covid-19 situation in Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Netherlands, Poland and Slovenia is worsening.

Meanwhile, lockdown measures have been reimposed in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Latvia, Czech Republic, Russia, Slovakia, Norway and Iceland.

