Sat, November 20, 2021

Boeing delivers first P-8A Poseidon to Norway

Boeing announced on Thursday that the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) accepted the first of five Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft that will be operated by the Royal Norwegian Air Force (RNoAF).

Norway's first P-8A aircraft, named Vingtor, was delivered to the NDMA during a ceremony at the Museum of Flight in Seattle, U.S. state of Washington.

The milestone comes four years after the NDMA entered into an agreement with the U.S. Navy for the P-8A, and two years before the new aircraft are scheduled to begin taking over maritime patrol duties in Norway's high north, the announcement said.

Norway's four remaining aircraft are all in advanced stages of production and will be delivered to the NDMA in 2022. The five P-8As will replace the RNoAF current fleet of six P-3 Orions and two DA-20 Jet Falcons, according to the announcement.

The delivery to Norway also marks the 142nd P-8 aircraft delivered to global customers. 

Published : November 19, 2021

By : Xinhua

