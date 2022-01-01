UK in better position in battling COVID-19 even as cases soar: PM

Around 90 percent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 82 percent have received both doses, according to the latest figures. More than 58 percent have received booster jabs, or the third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Meanwhile, Britain reported a new record increase of 189,213 daily coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 12,748,050, according to official figures released Thursday.

Johnson urged people in England, where no new social restrictions have been introduced before the end of the year, to exercise caution in their celebrations. He also asked people living in Scotland, Wales, or Northern Ireland, where tighter coronavirus restrictions are in place, to follow the COVID-19 guidance.

The prime minister also hailed Britain's economic performance in 2021, saying the country has the fastest economic growth in the Group of Seven (G7) countries and it has more people in work now than there were before the pandemic began.

Johnson's remarks came amid major concerns over surging inflation in the country.

The Bank of England, Britain's central bank raised the interest rate earlier this month for the first time in more than three years amid surging inflation after cutting rate to record low during the COVID-19 pandemic.