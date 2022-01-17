French National Assembly adopts vaccine pass law

Under the new law, negative COVID-19 tests will no longer be valid to gain access to public venues. Bars, restaurants and cafes are allowed to verify the identity of vaccine pass holders when in doubt.

The vaccine pass concerns people over the age of 16. Children between the ages of 12 to 15 are not obliged to have a vaccine pass but must present a health pass.

On Thursday, the French Ministry of Health announced that at least 600,000 people would lose their health pass on Jan. 15 as they have not received their booster shot.

France reported on Thursday 305,322 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

