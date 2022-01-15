Onboard the Nasa asteroid probes unlocking secrets, dangers of our solar system

Related News

Extraordinary photo taken over Doi Inthanon shows passing comet and Nasa telescope launch plume

NASAs James Webb Space Telescope launches in French Guiana

NASA releases new photos of Jupiter - and a recording of its moon that sounds like R2-D2



NARIT trained its lens on four Nasa missions that are unlocking the mystery of this ancient space rubble left over from the formation of our solar system about 4.6 billion years ago.

OSIRIS-Rex

Its mission is to collect a sample of soil or rubble from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu. One of Nasa’s first asteroid missions, the OSIRIS-Rex was launched on September 9, 2016. The probe touched down on Bennu on October 20, 2020 and successfully scooped up the sample. It is now hurtling back to Earth with a scheduled landing date of September 24, 2023.

Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART)

Its objective is to test a planetary defence system against asteroids. Launched on November 24, 2021, the probe will crash into the asteroid Dimorphos in a bid to deflect the 160-metre-diameter space rock off its course. The impact is scheduled for September 26, 2022.

LUCY

Its mission is to explore the main asteroid belt and seven Jupiter trojan asteroids to analyse their colour, surface, mass and physical features. The probe was launched on October 16, 2021 and will spend 12 years in space.

PSYCHE

Scheduled to blast off later this year, this mission will study the asteroid “16 Psyche” which orbits between Mars and Jupiter. 16 Psyche is a metal-rich asteroid composed of iron and nickel that is thought to hold clues to planet formation in the beginning phase. Psyche is set to launch on August 1, 2022 and reach 16 Psyche on January 31, 2026.