Ministry summarises Thailand’s position on Ukraine-Russia war

The statement said Thailand was “gravely concerned” at worsening hostilities leading to loss of innocent lives, property and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

It said the situation of refugees and those fleeing fighting was particularly worrying and pledged Thailand would “do our utmost in addressing humanitarian needs of the affected citizens, directly and in partnership with like-minded international organizations”.

More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on February 24.

Thailand called for the immediate cessation of violence and armed hostilities in line with the UN Charter and international law on the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of states. “The escalation of the situation will cause wider impacts for the world, aggravate humanitarian conditions and threaten the wellbeing of the global economy, hampering the fragile recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic,” the statement warned.

It backed negotiations for a peaceful settlement through the United Nations, regional mechanisms and other mutually acceptable platforms.