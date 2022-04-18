The latest news on what's happening in the region

Thu, April 21, 2022

Check out what’s hot in the region on April 18 as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

 

 

Diplomacy Pakistan-India
PM Shehbaz writes letter to Modi, says peaceful Pak-India ties imperative for progress of region - Dawn
N Korea 
N.Korea tests new guided missiles to reinforce ‘tactical nuclear operation’ - Korea Herald
Jobs Singapore 
Google tops ranking of S'pore's best employers for second straight year; EDB at No. 2 - Straits Times
Tech China 
Didi plans vote in May on delisting from NYSE - China Daily
Digital Currency China 
E-CNY designed for retail transactions, not to take place of dollar, expert says - China Daily
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

Published : April 18, 2022

By : THE NATION

