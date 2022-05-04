The latest news on what's happening in the region

Covid-19 Vietnam
For the first time in nearly a year, no COVID deaths were reported
Vietnam News
Covid-19 S Korea
Korean scientists develop the world’s 1st photothermal filters that kill coronavirus
The Korea Herald
Vaccine China
Chinese-made Omicron vaccine trials get going
China Daily
Defense Japan-Thailand
Japan, Thai agree on defence transfers
The Japan News
Politics Philippines
Putin and I may share a jail cell, Duterte jests
Inquirer ( Philippines )
