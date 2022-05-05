The latest news on what's happening in the region

Summits Asean
Cambodia, Indonesia and Thailand play separate hosts to global leaders in Nov
The Phnom Penh Post
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015240
Covid-19 China
Beijing adjusts quarantine period for inbound travellers
China Daily
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015241
Energy India
Our energy purchases from Russia remain minuscule: India
The Statesman ( India )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015242
Missile North Korea
N.Korea fires a ballistic missile eastward from Pyongyang: JCS
The Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015244
Aviation Japan
HondaJet flight service to be tested this year
The Japan News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015245
Published : May 05, 2022
