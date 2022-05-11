Sun, May 22, 2022

Check out what's hot in the region on May 11 as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN).

New Presidency Philippines

New Presidency Philippines
First 100 Days Investors keen to see Marcos’ agenda in first 100 days 


Inquirer ( Philippines )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015438


Indonesia 
Opinion: After Philippines, Indonesia too is ripe for return to authoritarianism 


Jakarta Post
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015453


New President S Korea
With conservative leader taking office, big 4 chaebol groups ready to spend big 


Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015439


South China Sea
New construction seen on Chinese man-made island 


Inquirer ( Philippines )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015441


Crypto India
Cryptocurrencies may be taxed at par with lotteries, casinos 


The Statesman ( India )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015445


 

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).


The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 11, 2022

