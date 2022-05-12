The latest news on what's happening in the region

Summit US-Asean

US plans initiatives that will meet needs of South-east Asia

The Straits Times ( Singapore )

https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015469

Diplomacy Philippines

Marcos presidency a boon for China, awkward for US

Inquirer ( Philippines )

https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015470



Covid-19 China

Policy controls COVID at low social cost

China Daily

https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015471



Covid-19 North Korea

N. Korea confirms first case of omicron variant of COVID-19: state media

The Korea Herald

https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015472





Stock Market Vietnam

Vietnam eyes cooperation with US to develop healthy stock market

Vietnam News

https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40015473



