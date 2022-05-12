The latest news on what's happening in the region

Summit US-Asean
US plans initiatives that will meet needs of South-east Asia
The Straits Times ( Singapore )
Diplomacy Philippines
Marcos presidency a boon for China, awkward for US
Inquirer ( Philippines )
Covid-19 China
Policy controls COVID at low social cost
China Daily
Covid-19 North Korea
N. Korea confirms first case of omicron variant of COVID-19: state media
The Korea Herald
Stock Market Vietnam
Vietnam eyes cooperation with US to develop healthy stock market
Vietnam News
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).
Published : May 12, 2022
