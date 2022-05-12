The latest news on what's happening in the region

Sun, May 22, 2022

Check out what's hot in the region on May 12 as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN).

Summit US-Asean 
US plans initiatives that will meet needs of South-east Asia 

The Straits Times ( Singapore )
Diplomacy Philippines 
Marcos presidency a boon for China, awkward for US 

Inquirer ( Philippines )
Covid-19 China
Policy controls COVID at low social cost 

China Daily
Covid-19 North Korea
N. Korea confirms first case of omicron variant of COVID-19: state media 

The Korea Herald
Stock Market Vietnam
Vietnam eyes cooperation with US to develop healthy stock market   

Vietnam News
Published : May 12, 2022

