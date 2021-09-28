Tue, September 28, 2021

life

Thailand appoint 'Mano' as head coach for AFF Championship

Alexandré “Mano” Pölking has been appointed interim head coach of the Thailand national football team, tasked with guiding the Kingdoms squad at the 2020 AFF Championship campaign against Asean rivals.

The Brazilian-German football manager has been handed a four-month contract and can rely on his years of experience in Thai football – including with the national team. In 2012 he was appointed assistant to Thailand’s head coach Winfried Schäfer. He went on to work for eight years as a head coach in Thai League 1, taking charge of Army United, Suphanburi FC, and Bangkok United. He joined Ho Chi Minh City FC for the 2020-21 season.

Thailand have also appointed Jadet Meelarp and Nuengrutai Srathongvian as Mano’s assistant coaches. Both have pro coaching licences as well as experience in both domestic and international competition. They will work together and manage the team with coaches and staff from the Football Association of Thailand.

The 2020 AFF Championship will be held from December 5 to January 1. The host country will be announced at the end of this month and is expected to be Thailand or Singapore.

The Thais will be looking to take the AFF crown from reigning champions Vietnam.

