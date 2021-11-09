Fri, November 19, 2021

life

Sweet, spicy, sour phad Thai wins a huge following in the US

A recent study conducted by food-delivery company Uber Eats showed that Thailand’s ubiquitous “phad Thai” was the second most ordered dish in the United States.

The most ordered item was French fries, while the third spot was held by India’s garlic naan.

Phad Thai’s heavenly sour, sweet, spicy taste spiked with the refreshing tang of lime is seen by many as a far healthier and lighter alternative to pasta.

The Uber Eats report also found that phad Thai orders often came with special requests like no egg, no chilli, no coriander or even “make me cry… please make me hurt. Make extra extra extra burning super super hot and spicy!!!”

