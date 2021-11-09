Sweet, spicy, sour phad Thai wins a huge following in the US

The most ordered item was French fries, while the third spot was held by India’s garlic naan.
Phad Thai’s heavenly sour, sweet, spicy taste spiked with the refreshing tang of lime is seen by many as a far healthier and lighter alternative to pasta.
The Uber Eats report also found that phad Thai orders often came with special requests like no egg, no chilli, no coriander or even “make me cry… please make me hurt. Make extra extra extra burning super super hot and spicy!!!”
Published : November 09, 2021
By : THE NATION
