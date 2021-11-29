Mon, November 29, 2021

life

Buriram United emerges winner in Thai League’s first leg

The Thai League wrapped up its first leg for 2021 last week with Buriram United beating Chiangrai United 1-0.

Buriram United now leads the table with 32 points and beats Bangkok United for the top spot by one goal.

Thai League is taking a month-long break for the national team to get ready for the 2020 AFF Championship in December.

Thai League’s second leg for this year will kick off from January 8 and can be caught live on the Nation Thailand website or AIS Play.

 

Chiangrai United 0 - 1 Buriram United

Thai League Results in Matchday 15

Saturday's results are as follows:

Nong Bua Pitchaya 0 - 1 Port

Muang Thong United 4 - 1 Nakhon Ratchasima

Police Tero 1 - 0 Chiangmai United

Khon Kaen United 1 - 0 Samut Prakan City


Sunday's results are as follows:


Chonburi 3 - 0 Ratchaburi

Prachuap 0 - 0 BG Pathum United

Suphanburi 2 - 0 Bangkok United

Chiangrai United 0 - 1 Buriram United

 

Chonburi 3 - 0 Ratchaburi Muang Thong United 4 - 1 Nakhon Ratchasima Suphanburi 2 - 0 Bangkok United

 

 

Published : November 29, 2021

By : THE NATION

