Buriram United emerges winner in Thai League’s first leg

Buriram United now leads the table with 32 points and beats Bangkok United for the top spot by one goal.
Thai League is taking a month-long break for the national team to get ready for the 2020 AFF Championship in December.
Thai League’s second leg for this year will kick off from January 8 and can be caught live on the Nation Thailand website or AIS Play.
Saturday's results are as follows:
Nong Bua Pitchaya 0 - 1 Port
Muang Thong United 4 - 1 Nakhon Ratchasima
Police Tero 1 - 0 Chiangmai United
Khon Kaen United 1 - 0 Samut Prakan City
Sunday's results are as follows:
Chonburi 3 - 0 Ratchaburi
Prachuap 0 - 0 BG Pathum United
Suphanburi 2 - 0 Bangkok United
Chiangrai United 0 - 1 Buriram United
Published : November 29, 2021
By : THE NATION
