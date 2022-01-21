Fri, January 21, 2022

life

BlackPink’s Lisa breaks new record on Spotify

Thai K-pop superstar Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban broke yet another record when her singles “Lalisa” and “Money” hit 500 million streams on Spotify in 132 days, matching the record set previously by her band BlackPink.

Lalisa also became the first female K-pop artist to break YouTube records with both the singles, winning more than 400 million views.

Her first single, “Lalisa” took 121 days to break the 400 million views record, while “Money” took just 108 days.

Besides, Lisa has some 72.1 million Instagram followers and each Instagram post earns her US$200,000 or around 6.55 million baht.

 

