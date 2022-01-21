BlackPink’s Lisa breaks new record on Spotify

Lalisa also became the first female K-pop artist to break YouTube records with both the singles, winning more than 400 million views.
Her first single, “Lalisa” took 121 days to break the 400 million views record, while “Money” took just 108 days.
Besides, Lisa has some 72.1 million Instagram followers and each Instagram post earns her US$200,000 or around 6.55 million baht.
Published : January 21, 2022
By : THE NATION
