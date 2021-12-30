TC Chandler names Lisa ‘most beautiful face’ in world

The other BlackPink members were also featured on the list. Rosé was ranked 17th, Jisoo 26th and Jennie 30th.
Meanwhile, another Thai K-pop star Chonnasorn “Sorn” Sajakul, from CLC, who has appeared on the list thrice, was ranked 28th.
Thai actor Urassaya Sperbund, who made it to the list five times, was ranked 54th.
TC Candler has been publishing the list since 1990.
According to TC Candler, the top ten most beautiful faces for 2021 are:
1. K-pop star Lisa from Blackpink
2. Norwegian blogger Emilie Nereng
3. American model Halima Aden
4. Filipino actress Ivana Alawi
5. K-pop star Nancy from Momoland
6. Israeli model Yael Shelbia
7. K-pop star Tzuyu from Twice
8. Indonesian singer-actress Lyodra Ginting
9. American model Jasmine Tookes
10. South Korean actress-singer Nana (Im Jin-ah).
Published : December 30, 2021
By : THE NATION
