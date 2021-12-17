Thai K-pop sensation Lalisa Manoban named 17th most admired person in 2021

Lisa, a rapper, singer and dancer based in South Korea, is part of the K-pop girl group Blackpink which is managed by YG Entertainment.
The 24-year-old’s latest music video for the song “Lalisa” became a sensational hit in Thailand, especially since it showcased the country’s heritage.
The list is topped by former US first lady Michelle Obama, followed by Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie, UK’s Queen Elizabeth, talk show host Oprah Winfrey and actor Scarlett Johannson. Lisa is the only K-pop star on this list.
