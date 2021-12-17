Sat, December 18, 2021

life

Thai K-pop sensation Lalisa Manoban named 17th most admired person in 2021

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Thai K-pop sensation Lalisa Manoban...

Blackpink’s only Thai member, Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, was found to be the 17th most admired person in the world in 2021 in a survey conducted by YouGov, a UK-based agency that collects public opinion.

Lisa, a rapper, singer and dancer based in South Korea, is part of the K-pop girl group Blackpink which is managed by YG Entertainment.

The 24-year-old’s latest music video for the song “Lalisa” became a sensational hit in Thailand, especially since it showcased the country’s heritage.

 

The list is topped by former US first lady Michelle Obama, followed by Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie, UK’s Queen Elizabeth, talk show host Oprah Winfrey and actor Scarlett Johannson. Lisa is the only K-pop star on this list.

Related stories:

Related News

Published : December 17, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

No Man U match this weekend as Premier League postpones 5 games over Covid-19

Published : Dec 17, 2021

Patty, Panipak among Thai sports stars honoured on National Sports Day

Published : Dec 17, 2021

Turmeric, balanced diet can help ease vaccine side-effects, advises doctor

Published : Dec 17, 2021

Star Players from Big Tours to Feature at The Final Chapter 2021

Published : Dec 16, 2021

Latest News

Asean reported over 26,000 new Covid-19 cases on Friday

Published : Dec 18, 2021

Cool to cold weather in upper Thailand, isolated heavy rains in the lower South

Published : Dec 18, 2021

Thailand’s ‘smart cities’ dream will first focus on environment and smart power

Published : Dec 17, 2021

"Singha Soda" Collaborates with Dry Clean Only in a special world-premiere fashion collection available worldwide.

Published : Dec 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.