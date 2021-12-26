Lalisa offers special Xmas present to her ‘Blinks’

The “Money Dance Performance (Christmas Ver) for Blinks”, featuring Lalisa in a snow queen costume, was released on the Lilifilm Official YouTube channel and rose to No 1 almost immediately.
As of press time, the clip had been viewed more than 4 million times.
