Tue, January 11, 2022

life

Lalisa offers special Xmas present to her ‘Blinks’

K-pop star Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban surprised her “Blinks” (BlackPink fans) by releasing a Christmas version of her solo single “Money” on Saturday.

The “Money Dance Performance (Christmas Ver) for Blinks”, featuring Lalisa in a snow queen costume, was released on the Lilifilm Official YouTube channel and rose to No 1 almost immediately.

As of press time, the clip had been viewed more than 4 million times.

Credit: YouTube channel Lilifilm Official, Lalisa’s official Instagram and Twitter accounts (lalalalisa_m)

