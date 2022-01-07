Luk thung star Monkaen becomes Thailand’s most-streamed artist in 2021

BTS, another K-pop band, came in fifth with 508 million streams.

Last year also proved to be very successful for Thai rappers and hip-hop artists, with rapper Illslick coming in third with 673 million streams and Saran fourth with 545 million streams.

Rappers Youngohm took seventh place with 429 million streams followed by Sprite with 416 million streams and F.Hero with 397 million streams.