Luk thung star Monkaen becomes Thailand’s most-streamed artist in 2021

The all-girl K-pop band maintained its No 2 spot thanks to the popularity of its Thai member, Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban.
BTS, another K-pop band, came in fifth with 508 million streams.
Last year also proved to be very successful for Thai rappers and hip-hop artists, with rapper Illslick coming in third with 673 million streams and Saran fourth with 545 million streams.
Rappers Youngohm took seventh place with 429 million streams followed by Sprite with 416 million streams and F.Hero with 397 million streams.
Related News
TC Chandler names Lisa ‘most beautiful face’ in world
Three BTS members test positive for the coronavirus after returning to Korea from U.S. trip
Lalisa offers special Xmas present to her ‘Blinks’
Here’s a look at the top 10 most streamed artists via YouTube in Thailand in 2021:
Published : January 07, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jan 15, 2022
Published : Jan 15, 2022
Published : Jan 14, 2022
Published : Jan 14, 2022
Published : Jan 16, 2022
Published : Jan 16, 2022
Published : Jan 16, 2022
Published : Jan 16, 2022