Sun, January 16, 2022

life

Luk thung star Monkaen becomes Thailand’s most-streamed artist in 2021

With more than 808 million views, luk thung singer Monkaen Kaenkoon became last year’s most-streamed artist in Thailand, followed by Blackpink with 743 million streams.

The all-girl K-pop band maintained its No 2 spot thanks to the popularity of its Thai member, Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban.

BTS, another K-pop band, came in fifth with 508 million streams.

Last year also proved to be very successful for Thai rappers and hip-hop artists, with rapper Illslick coming in third with 673 million streams and Saran fourth with 545 million streams.

Rappers Youngohm took seventh place with 429 million streams followed by Sprite with 416 million streams and F.Hero with 397 million streams.

Here’s a look at the top 10 most streamed artists via YouTube in Thailand in 2021:

  • Monkaen Kaenkoon: 808 million streams
  • Blackpink: 743 million
  • Illslick: 673 million
  • Saran: 545 million
  • BTS: 508 million
  • Pongsit Kamphee: 430 million
  • Youngohm: 429 million
  • Sprite: 416 million
  • F.Hero: 397 million
  • Labanoon: 386 million.
Published : January 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

