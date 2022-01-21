Ban on Thailand hosting global sports events lifted next month

"Once Thailand has been removed from the blacklist, the country will be able to host sports events and use the national flag in international sports competitions," Thanakorn said.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Thursday asked the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) to inform WADA that the country published the newly amended 2012 Sports Doping Control Act in the Royal Gazette on December 31 in line with the agency's requirements.

Prayut also ordered Thai agencies to maintain regular contact with international agencies and keep regulations updated, as this issue affected the morale of athletes and citizens and the reputation of the economy and country.

"The government is ready to support Thai athletes in various sports competitions, especially the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam between May 12 and 23," Thanakorn added.